Egypt Denounces Rocket Attacks On Iraq's Irbil

16 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has denounced Monday night's rocket attack on the Iraqi city of Irbil that killed an injured a number of people.

In a released statement by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, Egypt expressed its heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Iraq and the families of the victims of this heinous terrorist act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Egypt supports Iraq in any measure it will take to protect and safeguard the country's stability and has confidence in Iraq's ability to confront such acts of terror, added the statement.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya
What Happens to Countries Rejecting Covid-19 Vaccines?
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.