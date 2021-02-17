Egypt Denounces Rocket Attacks On Iraq's Irbil

Egypt has denounced Monday night's rocket attack on the Iraqi city of Irbil that killed an injured a number of people.

In a released statement by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, Egypt expressed its heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Iraq and the families of the victims of this heinous terrorist act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Egypt supports Iraq in any measure it will take to protect and safeguard the country's stability and has confidence in Iraq's ability to confront such acts of terror, added the statement.