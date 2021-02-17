Egypt: Local Development, Environment Ministers Probe Executive Plan for Waste Management System

16 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawy asserted the ministry is continuously cooperating with the Ministry of Environment to implement the new waste management system in all governorates to restore beauty to Egyptian streets.

This came during Shaarawy's meeting on Tuesday with Minister of Environment Yasmin Fouad at the premises of the Local Development Ministry to review the latest developments as regards the implementation of the executive plan to apply the solid waste management system.

He said the government is accelerating the implementation of the plan and resolving all problems and challenges standing in the way of safe disposal of solid wastes through the application of an integrated waste management system.

Fouad, on her part, pressed the necessity for swiftly operating the collecting stations in all governorates in order to operate the new system with all effectiveness.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya
What Happens to Countries Rejecting Covid-19 Vaccines?
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.