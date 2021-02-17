Egypt: Local Development, Environment Ministers Probe Executive Plan for Waste Management System

Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawy asserted the ministry is continuously cooperating with the Ministry of Environment to implement the new waste management system in all governorates to restore beauty to Egyptian streets.

This came during Shaarawy's meeting on Tuesday with Minister of Environment Yasmin Fouad at the premises of the Local Development Ministry to review the latest developments as regards the implementation of the executive plan to apply the solid waste management system.

He said the government is accelerating the implementation of the plan and resolving all problems and challenges standing in the way of safe disposal of solid wastes through the application of an integrated waste management system.

Fouad, on her part, pressed the necessity for swiftly operating the collecting stations in all governorates in order to operate the new system with all effectiveness.