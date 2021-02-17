Egypt: PM Inspects Airbus A320neo Simulators At Egyptair Training Academy

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Tuesday inspected the latest Airbus A320neo Full Flight Simulators (FFS) at the EgyptAir Training Academy.

The premier was accompanied by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled el Anani and Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar Enaba.

Speaking on the occasion, Madbouli lauded the Civil Aviation Ministry's efforts to apply strict precautionary measures against coronavirus at all airports and run exceptional flights to bring home Egyptian nationals, as well as obtain the health accreditation certificate for safe travel granted by the Airports Council International.

On his part, the civil aviation minister shed light on the key role played by the EgyptAir Training Academy, as it serves as a center for core competencies and specialized expertise.

Enaba explained that the academy comprises the most up-to-date equipment and systems used in training laboratories, as well as advanced full fight simulators of various models.

He added that the academy was awarded several international certificates and accreditations from international organizations, including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).