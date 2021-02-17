Egypt: PM Inspects Airbus A320neo Simulators At Egyptair Training Academy

16 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Tuesday inspected the latest Airbus A320neo Full Flight Simulators (FFS) at the EgyptAir Training Academy.

The premier was accompanied by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled el Anani and Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar Enaba.

Speaking on the occasion, Madbouli lauded the Civil Aviation Ministry's efforts to apply strict precautionary measures against coronavirus at all airports and run exceptional flights to bring home Egyptian nationals, as well as obtain the health accreditation certificate for safe travel granted by the Airports Council International.

On his part, the civil aviation minister shed light on the key role played by the EgyptAir Training Academy, as it serves as a center for core competencies and specialized expertise.

Enaba explained that the academy comprises the most up-to-date equipment and systems used in training laboratories, as well as advanced full fight simulators of various models.

He added that the academy was awarded several international certificates and accreditations from international organizations, including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya
What Happens to Countries Rejecting Covid-19 Vaccines?
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.