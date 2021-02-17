Egypt: Presidential Initiatives in Public Health Sector Worth Egp 14.2bln - Minister

Health Minister Hala Zayed said digitization in the health sector covered presidential public health initiatives launched in 2018 at a total cost of EGP 14.2 billion.

The minister made the remarks Tuesday during President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's inauguration of a number of national projects in the health sector at the premises of the integrated medical complex in Ismailia.

Zayed shed light on the presidential initiative launched in June 2020 for the treatment of chronic diseases and kidney failure in conjunction with efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, noting that this initiative targets covering 28 million citizens over the age of 40, as part of which 24 million citizens have been screened and given needed medications for free.

In this regard, Zayed pointed out that 180 renal dialysis units have been renovated and 2,600 renal dialysis devices and 1,000 seats have been offered as part of the initiative at a cost of EGP 360 million, noting that the total cost of the infinitive hit EGP 1.5 billion.

The initiative helped reduce the number of the coronavirus deaths and detect 300,000 patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, she said, adding that the cost of treatment for each patient per year reached EGP 96,000.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the integrated medical complex in Ismailia, the health minister said the State has succeeded in eliminating Hepatitis C Virus as part of relevant presidential health initiatives; after screening 70 million citizens at ages ranging from 18 to 60 in seven months.

On that score, Zayed said the required medications have been offered for free to about 2.2 million citizens.

The total cost of the presidential initiative to eliminate Hepatitis C Virus hit EGP 5.5 billion, the minister said, adding that this initiative helps exempt the State from bearing the cost of the Hepatitis C treatment, which she said is estimated at EGP 64 billion per year, and has protected 150,000 people annually from being infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, Zayed said 22.5 million school students have been tested as part of a presidential initiative for the early detection of anemia, obesity and stunting that was launched in 2020 at a cost of EGP 350 million.

The health minister said as many as 12 million ladies over the age of 18 have been tested as part of a presidential initiative that was launched in July 2019 to support the health of Egyptian women at a total cost of EGP 610 million.

Highlighting another presidential initiative launched in September 2019 for the early detection and treatment of temporary or permanent hearing loss among newborns, Zayed said more than one million Egyptian babies and 1,248 non-Egyptian infants have been examined as part of the initiative.

Meanwhile, some 500,000 women have been tested as part of a presidential initiative to improve maternal and neonatal health which was implemented at a total cost of EGP 112 million, the minister said, noting that the initiative targets screening 2.5 million women per year, and protecting 2.5 million children from several diseases.

She pointed out that a presidential initiative to put an end to the patients' waiting lists has been implemented at a total cost of EGP 6 billion, noting that 700,000 patients have so far benefited from the initiative.