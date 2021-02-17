Egypt: Sisi - State Will Do Its Utmost to Implement Universal Health Insurance System

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi announced Tuesday that the state will exert utmost efforts to finalize the universal health insurance system nationwide in the coming 10 years instead of the previous scheme of 15 years.

Speaking at a ceremony held to inaugurate an integrated medical complex in Ismailia, Sisi saluted and extended his appreciation to all staffers of the medical sector including those who died during the coronavirus pandemic and those who are still doing their great mission of protecting the Egyptian people at the time of the pandemic.

Sisi went on to say that the aim of statements made by Minister of Health Hala Zayed is to review efforts exerted by the state in the health sector, noting that Zayed has covered the initiatives of Hepatitis C, patients' waiting lists, chronic diseases, the women health initiative, kidney failure and the early diagnosis of hearing impairment in children.

He said such initiatives have covered data of more than 70 million citizens, noting that 2.2 million of whom have already received medical treatment.

The president explained that the minister pressed the need for completing checkups for Hepatitis C among students at preparatory and secondary schools for five years to come in order to be able to finally get rid of the disease in Egypt.

He thanked the government and the health ministry for such efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and handle its impact despite, as he said, "that the citizens were not fully abiding by precautionary measures" and amid a partial lockdown of the state due to the huge economic risks resulting from the total closure.

As per the patients' waiting lists, Sisi said the lists include 700,000 cases and there are 235,000 cases which have already finished their treatment before the pandemic. Other 475,000 cases are still waiting treatment, he added.

He said patients suffering from serious diseases such as heart problems are the most vulnerable categories during the pandemic.

He added that the state will accelerate its efforts to implement all the presidential health initiatives, adding that the universal health insurance system will be carried out in 10 instead of the planned 15 years.

Sisi said the presidential health initiatives aimed at dealing with specific health problems, such as chronic diseases to alleviate the suffering of the citizens and help Egypt's health system to stand against such challenges.

As per the population growth and its impact on the health sector, Sisi said health services that should be offered to children from birth (including vaccination, formulas and other basic checkups) cost EGP 13 billion for around 2 million births annually.

To meet such increase in the number of births, health services need EGP 54.5 billion, Sisi explained.

In the education sector, such increase of 2 million births annually needs 60,000 classrooms in addition to teachers and staffers, he noted.

Sisi also reiterated that the state is very honest and serious in confronting challenges, shedding light on the problem of hearing impairment in the newly-born and the need to provide cochlear implants to help them restore their hearing abilities.

He also highlighted the women health initiative which directed attention to early diagnosis of breast cancer among women, which he described as a very serious disease that needs high cost treatment. He also underlined the need for spreading awareness among women and girls of the need for checkups to save their lives.

Sisi also pressed the need for working on spreading health consciousness as a culture among citizens to avoid diseases and handle health problems as early as possible.

On the school nutrition programs, Sisi said the state's purpose is to improve nutrition provided to children and not just offering them school meals.

He said the national campaign to survey anemia and dwarfism revealed that 2 million children are suffering from anemia, reiterating the need for exercising and sports to improve children's health.

On the development of Egypt's countryside, Sisi said the rehabilitation and lining of canals project will decrease diseases caused by mosquitos, voicing hope over implementing the sanitary drainage services to all Egyptian villages over the coming three years.

He noted that funding is available, but the problem is the urban planning of villages and other towns in the countryside.

"We are serious about facing our challenges, not with the aim of earning praise from international institutions and ensuring high rankings - though this is important - but because our role as institutions, government and civil society is to cooperate with the Egyptian people for a better standard of living", President Sisi said.

The president reiterated the need to control Egypt's population growth rate and reduce it to 400,000 per year so that the people can feel the progress the State has been making in all fields; and in order to spare the Egyptian people from suffering, ensure a good level of education and health, maintain access to good nutrition, and generate adequate job opportunities.

On that score, Sisi called on intellectuals, think tanks, media persons and universities to raise public awareness about the danger of a large population increase in the country, as well as to hold forums for the same target.

The rapid population growth devours the State's efforts and deprives the people of feeling any progress in their lives, the president warned.