Nigeria: Govt Urged to Establish Cottage Industries in 774 LGAs

17 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Senate yesterday urged the federal government to establish cottage industries in all the 774 LGAs of the country.

It specifically asked the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs in conjunction with other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to develop a strategic framework for the promotion of the establishment and development of the industries.

The Senate directed its Committee on Special duties to ensure aggressive oversight in the implementation of the Federal Government funded policies and programmes in this direction.

This was sequel to a motion on the need to create job opportunities, reduce poverty and rural-urban drift sponsored by Senator Degi-Eremienyo, W. Biobarakuma (APC - Bayelsa East).

The lawmaker, in his presentation, noted the dearth of cottage industries in rural communities and the critical role it plays in the provision of large employment opportunities.

According to him, over 60 per cent of the labour force in the country is engaged either in the formal or informal sectors.

He stressed that with the current global pandemic ravaging the world and its attendant negative impact on the economy, the need for cottage industries to help in stimulating the economy cannot be over-emphasized.

The lawmaker noted that such small-scale industries often operate out of home, rather than purpose-built facilities and often focus on the production of labour-intensive goods.

