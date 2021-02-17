Nigeria: Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Reject New EFCC Chairman

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders' Forum (SMBLF) has queried the nomination of Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The forum also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate and clear the air on the allegation of corruption against the new EFCC chairman.

"The anti-graft war has suffered so much damage of mismanagement under this regime and this may be the last straw to break the back of its camel," the forum warned in a statement jointly signed by spokesmen of the group, Yinka Odumakin (South West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt).

The Southern, Middle Belt leaders said despite proclaiming anti-corruption as one of his cardinal programmes, the Buhari administration has been tainted with several corruption cases.

It said: "Anti-corruption is a star programme of the President and a large part of his following is owed to the Anti-corruption propaganda on which a lot of Nigerians were sold.

"But walking the talk has been a challenge for the President as his first nominee, Ibrahim Magu remained unconfirmed in almost five years because of the damming report of the DSS on him which showed he is a man that should be running from anti-graft instead of looters running for him.

"As they are managing to clean up the Magu mess, he has put forward Mr Abdulraheed Bawa as a replacement.

"But facts coming out about his latest nominee show that the whole Anti-corruption war is a joke that can only impress the unwary."