Nigeria: Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Reject New EFCC Chairman

16 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders' Forum (SMBLF) has queried the nomination of Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The forum also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate and clear the air on the allegation of corruption against the new EFCC chairman.

"The anti-graft war has suffered so much damage of mismanagement under this regime and this may be the last straw to break the back of its camel," the forum warned in a statement jointly signed by spokesmen of the group, Yinka Odumakin (South West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt).

The Southern, Middle Belt leaders said despite proclaiming anti-corruption as one of his cardinal programmes, the Buhari administration has been tainted with several corruption cases.

It said: "Anti-corruption is a star programme of the President and a large part of his following is owed to the Anti-corruption propaganda on which a lot of Nigerians were sold.

"But walking the talk has been a challenge for the President as his first nominee, Ibrahim Magu remained unconfirmed in almost five years because of the damming report of the DSS on him which showed he is a man that should be running from anti-graft instead of looters running for him.

"As they are managing to clean up the Magu mess, he has put forward Mr Abdulraheed Bawa as a replacement.

"But facts coming out about his latest nominee show that the whole Anti-corruption war is a joke that can only impress the unwary."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
What Happens to Countries Rejecting Covid-19 Vaccines?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.