Nigeria: Malami Recommends Solution to Farmer-Herder Crisis

16 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has called for the establishment of a Commission for Pastoralism that'll be regulated by law to curb the protracted farmer-herders' crisis in the country.

Speaking at a Peace, Unity and Security Lecture Series, organised by the Leaders and Life News House, in Abuja on Tuesday, Malami said the establishment of the commission is a good step to take.

Malami, represented by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, also asked the Federal Government to set up a regulated grazing reserve in the place of pastoral system of farming and animal husbandry.

"Nigeria is predominately agricultural in nature and by geography. To that extent, there is constant mobility of herders across the different belts of Nigeria. It is, perhaps, time to consider setting-up of a commission for pastoralism regulated by law.

"Simply addressing farmer-herder crisis from purely theoretical perspectives often devoid of reality and without synchronization with the needs and aspirations of the involved stakeholders is not only counter-productive, but inimical to the emergence and sustenance of a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria," he said.

He stressed the need for intensive enlightenment to livestock breeders on the need for sedentary farming and transhumance agriculture as complimentary economic process to nomadic farming.

He also harped on the provision of water holes in remote grazing locations, subsidized veterinary care and mobile ambulatory services for surgeries and other medical interventions for livestock.

He also called for the revamping of the activities of the Nomadic Education Commission to compliment the efforts of government in resolving the age-long farmer-herder clashes.

Speaking earlier, the Convener of the Lecture Series, Chioma Grace Egboh, said to find a lasting solution to sustainable peace regardless of the ethnic differences, religious or cultural belief, Nigerians must endeavour to form an everlasting union that is well established in justice and equality.

