Africa: Zim Hockey Teams Qualify for Africa Cup

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE'S senior men and women hockey teams are through to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Their qualification is based on the current world rankings after the qualifying event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hockey Association of Zimbabwe secretary-general, Sarah Bennett, confirmed the developments yesterday, after receiving communication from Africa Hockey Federation.

Zimbabwe were supposed to host the Central-South Africa Regional Qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations, this month, before it was moved to May.

But, the qualifier has since been cancelled.

Hockey Africa cited costs involved, in Covid-19 requirements, for the hosts, and participating teams, as the reason for postponement.

The qualifier was expected to feature Botswana, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia and hosts Zimbabwe.

However, Zimbabwe and Namibia progress to the main tournament, in January 2022 in Ghana, based on the current world rankings.

The men's side are ranked 54th and the women's team are on position 46th.

The Under-21 teams, which were scheduled to take part in the Junior Africa Cup in Ghana in March, will also have to wait a little bit longer.

The event was moved to August this year.

The continental body also indicated that, following the postponement, they will be announcing new hosts for the competition.

Zimbabwe had been preparing for both the senior, and junior events, since last year.

Coaches were having online programmes, for the squads, following the suspension of sport in January.

Senior men's captain, Tendayi Maredza, said they were excited with the qualification and, with the competition taking place in 2022, they have more time to prepare.

"So, we are happy that the two teams have qualified for the Africa Cup, it's always good to go to these tournaments and compete with the best teams in Africa," said Maredza.

"Obviously, we would have wanted our teams to participate in a local tournament and get more game time.

"But, unfortunately, because of the situation in the world, and on the continent, it's just difficult to host that tournament and to have our teams play.

"We are happy for the teams and we hope that we will be able to go there and compete and do better than the last time.

"And, in terms of preparations, obviously, now we have got time to prepare since the tournament is in January 2022.

"It will give us more time to be able to look at our sponsorship and fund-raise and be able to look for more corporates to support us."

Maredza said they were not waiting for the resumption of sporting activities for them to start training.

"It's been a tough start to the year for everyone. Obviously, we wait for SRC and the Ministry of Sport, to give us the green-light to resume training and then we will start.

"Now we have got more time to prepare, so we are happy for that. We are happy for the teams and we are looking forward to it," said Maredza.

The Under-21s squads were also getting into the final phase of preparations for the Junior Africa Cup, which is also serving as a qualifier, for the Junior World Cup.

But, after its postponement, Maredza, who is also the Under-21 women's coach, said it was a blessing in disguise.

"As for the Junior World Cup qualifiers, obviously, we are happy that the tournament has been moved to August.

"It was going to be tough for the teams to prepare and be able to fund-raise for the tournament in March.

"So, now with the tournament being moved to August, and then we will hear from Africa Hockey who is going to be the new hosts, it's going to give us more time to prepare, more time to fund-raise, more time to look for sponsorship and corporate support," said Maredza.