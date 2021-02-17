Zimbabwe: Phiri to Set Tongues Wagging With Novel

Own Correspondent

When it finally breaks into mainstream reading society, Virginia Phiri's latest novel, Grey Angels, will definitely set tongues wagging, in Zimbabwe and beyond, for a number of reasons.

I, Linda Jojo, who is supposed to be Prof Joseph Jojo's daughter, decided to do the unthinkable . . . , says the narrator from the very start.

And yet Virginia Phiri is using a clever technique coined "the unreliable narrator" by Wayne C Booth way back in 1961.

In this kind of writing, the narrator's unreliability is never fully revealed, but only hinted at, leaving readers to wonder how much the narrator should be trusted and how the story should be interpreted.

Put differently; what Linda is seeing is very difficult for her or the less discerning reader to comprehend.

It is our duty to find out the meaning of what she says she has seen.

You may need to read between the lines and read backwards, or sideways, all the way.

That is Virginia Phiri territory.

Linda's father is an enigma.

He is a master of sorcery, even opening what Linda calls "a bush school" in which selected children are forced to train in both cultural issues and the dark arts.

Linda's father is a leading Biologist in the country and has come up with ground breaking scientific research.

He is also a devout Christian upon whom the whole church relies.

You keep on asking, is he a fake or a genius?

When Linda is born, he disappears with her to some unknown place during the full moon.

When he returns, the baby is covered up in ritual blood.

His mouth is dripping blood.

He tells his cowed wife not to bath the baby for a specific period.

And yet he does not tell his wife whether the blood is from an animal or man. On Saturdays, he takes the teenage Linda to the bush school for initiations which include; incisions, lacerations and having dragon tattoos drawn across her thighs.

On Sundays he happily takes Linda and the family to the Christian church in his Pontiac.

At some point, he tries to arrange a marriage for Linda, but she wriggles out.

He has a mentor, a shadowy university colleague called Dr Swaga Swaga.

Together, they are indomitable until one is caught in bed with the other's wife.

Linda offers passive resistance in order to save her mother and siblings from the marauding professor.

Linda's mother, Tandeka Jojo, is a hapless school drop out who was forced to marry a man double her age.

She doesn't know the real day to day activities of her very-very learned husband. She does not understand why her husband keeps bodies of various dead rodents and insects in the house.

She does not understand the countless rituals that her husband performs everywhere in the house.

When the professor is inflicted by insanity and dies, the family is relieved as it is safer to mourn him than to live with him. The manuscript of his memoir is in the house, ready for publishing.

Maybe only from that book will the truth emerge.

His major weakness is not to reveal his agenda to the people around him.

His angels can only be grey and not bright.

Virginia Phiri is no stranger to the genre of taboo writing.

In Desperate, her collection of short stories of 2002, she writes about women in various kinds of prostitution.

In Destiny, her novel of 2006, she writes about a character who is a hermaphrodite.

In Highway Queen, a work of 2010, she writes about the cross border trading women of Zimbabwe and the horrors that they confront and triumph over.

Phiri has featured in various poetry and short story anthologies in English, Shona and Ndebele.

She has also contributed to non-fiction anthologies such as Women in Resilience (2000).

Phiri is also an African Orchids expert and has published many articles in international orchid journals. In 1999, a new species of orchid was named after her.

The orchid is called "Polystachya Phiri . --Published/reprinted in 2019, by Corals Services.

Memory Chirere is a Zimbabwean writer.