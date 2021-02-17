Zimbabwe: Dindingwe, True Beauty Square Off

Sports Reporter

RACING returns to Borrowdale Park this afternoon with the first leg of Zimbabwe's Silver Tiara, the Fillies Classic.

Mashonaland Turf Club will observe Covid-19 restrictions.

Only a single trainer representative will be allowed onto the course while the others will follow proceedings virtually.

Seven runners are expected to take to the starting stalls in the feature race, over 1 600 metres.

Stable mates, Dindingwe and True Beauty, are due to clash again in the race.

Mazikeen, from the Gokhan Terzi stable, Borrowdale newcomer Karoo Winter, and Obscure, also stand a good chance.

Obscure is sister to South Africa-based Lily Blue, who won the Silver Tiara in 2020, and for all sorts of sentimental reasons, many will be wishing her well.

All the runners are set to carry 58kg -- but Dindingwe and Karoo Winter will have claiming apprentices, on the irons.

Dindingwe by Futura, out of a Jallad (USA) mare, is from the Kirk Swanson yard and will have apprentice Rodgers Satombo on the irons.

Dindingwe is the winner of three of her four starts, including the Champion Juvenile Stakes, and the Breeders Fillies Mile.

Her stable companion, True Beauty, appears her main threat, but in the Fillies Mile, she got the better of True Beauty by 2.50 lengths.

True Beauty by Skitt Skizzle, out of a Silvano (GER), will have Nolbert Takawira and her win in three, of her seven starts, including the 1 200 metres Jacaranda Free Handicap, and the 1 600 metres Tote Free Handicap, will give her confidence.

Karoo Winter will be coming to the racecourse, after a stint in South Africa, where she had her last race at Kenilworth in November.

The other runners who will complete the line-up will be Powder Puff, from the Noelene Peech yard, and will have Kelvin Derere as the pilot.