Gambia: GPF Promotes 65 Senior Officers

The Gambia Police Force has on Thursday 11th February 2021, promoted sixty-five senior police officers to various ranks.

The Inspector General of Police took the honour to decorate the sixty-five (65) police officers who were promoted to various ranks ranging from Assistant Superintendent of Police to Commissioner of Police.

The ceremony was held at the Police Headquarters and attended by Service Chiefs, Ex-IGPs, Development partners, Family members and a cross-section of society.

Certificates of appreciation were also presented to partner organizations for their unflinching support to the Gambia Police Force.