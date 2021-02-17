Zimbabwe: For Musakanda the Battle for Redemption Has Come Full Circle

Senior Sports Editor

FOR Tarisai Musakanda, a tough battle for redemption, after the nightmare which saw him being sacked by his Australian club side for driving under the influence of alcohol, has now come full circle.

Musakanda earned the bad boy tag, after his time at Victoria's New City Cricket Club Down Under came to an abrupt end, with the club firing him in the wake of his conviction, in January last year.

It was a very low point for the 26-year-old middle order batsman, who had ventured into Australia, after having spent the English summer playing for Budleigh Salterton in Devon.

"His behaviour is not representative of the values we hold dear at the New City Cricket Club," New City president, Chris Green, said.

"We'll grow into a very strong club for a long time, but if we didn't make a stand now, we won't."

Musakanda had topped the batting averages for Budleigh's first XI in 2019, making 846 runs from 16 innings, at 76.91.

But, for all his good performances with the bat, the Aussie club felt the image of their club was more important than the runs, and success, which the Zimbabwean could bring, in his latest adventure with them.

The negativity, which his case had generated, had already affected their club and, desperate to take a stance, New City Cricket Club terminated Musakanda's contract.

The incident generated headlines, around the world, and Musakanda faced a tough choice -- to either let this challenge sink him, ending his promising cricket career, or to fight back for his place back in the sunshine.

Well, just as well, he chose to fight back and the results have been impressive with his inclusion, in the Chevrons tour of the Gulf to take on Afghanistan, bringing his battle for redemption full circle.

Musakanda was the star performer, with the bat, in the first two rounds of the newly-established National Premier League, as he scored a century for MidWest Rhinos.

"Mentally, I struggled to cope with it at the beginning," he told The Herald after his heroics, in the first two round of the 45-over competition, caught the eye.

"I had to start all over again and now I feel I am getting back to my feet again.

"I missed the game a lot. Covid-19 made it difficult but, now, we can train together, improve our skills and there are more interactions."

The drama in Australia, and all the negativity it generated, must also have been playing behind the back of his mind as he took the first steps in his journey back into the light.

It's never easy but, to his credit, he has faced his demons like a man and showed that everyone deserves to be given another chance.

By the time he was embroiled in all the bad press, Musakanda had played 22 times for Zimbabwe, across the three formats of the game, but had not featured for the Chevrons since October 2018.

His best score was the 43 runs he compiled against Pakistan, on his Twenty20 International debut, at Harare Sports Club in July 2018.

Yesterday, his dreams came true when he was named in the Chevrons squad.

"Zimbabwe have selected a youthful squad to face Afghanistan in two Tests and three T20 international matches in Abu Dhabi," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement.

"Tarisai Musakanda, who had not played another Test match, since he made his debut away to Sri Lanka in July 2017, has bounced back to reclaim his place in the national side following some impressive performances.

"After being named the National Premier League batsman of the tournament, the 26-year-old has continued with his good form with the bat, hitting back-to-back centuries for the Southerns select side in the four-day matches that Zimbabwe have been using to prepare for the upcoming tour.

"Another in-form player in line to make what would also be only his second Test appearance is Ryan Burl, also aged 26, after the selectors included him among the 15 players picked for the five-day matches.

"Wessly Madhevere, the 20-year-old sensation who has already caused waves in limited-overs international cricket, is also set to earn his Test cap.

"The travelling squad also includes other youthful players in Blessing Muzarabani, 24, Brandon Mavuta, 23, Richard Ngarava, 23, Wellington Masakadza, 27, and Kevin Kasuza, 27.

"Captain Sean Williams together with Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva and Donald Tiripano will provide Zimbabwe with the much-needed experience for the series."

While Musakanda has battled his way back, the squad will not have the experience of some of their star players, Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Conspicuous by their absence from the squad are the veteran duo of Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine who both failed to join the national team camp due to illness and could thus not be considered for the tour," ZC said in their statement.

"Tendai Chatara and Chamu Chibhabha have also missed out as they are still yet to fully recover from right upper-arm and thigh muscle injuries respectively.

"PJ Moor was ruled out too after he suffered a hamstring injury during a practice match this week.

"The trio of Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe will join the squad later for the T20I series."

The Chevrons are scheduled to leave for Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The first Test is scheduled for March 1-2, with the second five-day match set for March 10-14.

The T20I games will be played on March 17, 19 and 20.

Zimbabwe Test Squad for Afghanistan

Tour 2021:

Sean Williams (captain), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano