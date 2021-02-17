Zimbabwe: Bosso @ 95 Article Sends Highlanders Family Into a Frenzy

Senior Sports Editor

THE Highlanders chairman called it a masterpiece, the club's former boss described it as a beauty while Bosso fans, spread around the world, were thrilled.

An article, published in this newspaper yesterday, celebrating their club's 95th anniversary, has proved a hit at the club.

Social media was buzzing as the huge extended family, which make up the country's oldest football club, digested their achievements, as highlighted in the anniversary piece.

The Herald, which was established 35 years before Highlanders came into being, has dedicated this week to celebrate Bosso's 95th anniversary, with articles showing some of this football giant's success stories.

The first article, published yesterday, covered the entire history of Highlanders, the grand Old Lady of Zimbabwean football, and highlighted how the first African club, to produce a European Cup winner, was still going strong.

It also chronicled how the first club, from the continent, to produce a player to feature in the English Premiership, was still up and running.

And, celebrated that the only Southern African club, whose productive nursery has played a part in sending four stars to the English Premiership, was still around.

"Highlanders, Bosso, Tshilamoya, Mantengwane, Amahlolanyama, from humble beginnings in 1926, to a domestic football powerhouse, they now even call themselves the team for the entire nation," read the article.

"This year, the club which was established by King Lobengula's grandsons, Albert and Rhodes, as a project for their community, has now transformed itself as one of the country's two biggest football sides.

"Even their identity has changed, from being called Lions FC, at birth, to Matabeleland Highlanders, 10 years later, they are now simply known as Highlanders.

"They have good company, among the football clubs, who came into existence in 1926.

"Two-time Italian champions Napoli, the team where Diego Maradona really flourished, helping them win the UEFA Cup, and transforming them into one of the five Most Valuable Clubs in their country, were also established in 1926.

"And, so were their rivals, Fiorentina, who also have two Italian championships, six Coppa Italia titles and the UEFA Cup Winners Cup, in their trophy cabinet.

"Fiorentina are just one of the 15 clubs, who have played the finals in all of UEFA's three major continental competitions -- the Champions League, the Cup Winners Cup and the UEFA Cup.

"Three-time Greek champions, PAOK FC, were also established in 1926 and, just like Highlanders, have use the black and white colours as the primary form of their identity.

"Bosso's tally of seven league championships is only second to their biggest rivals, Dynamos who have won the marathon a record-breaking 22 times."

The article explored the brutal reality that the two giants have not won the championship, in the last seven years, the longest run, without one of them featuring on the podium of champions, in the 49-year history of the domestic top-flight marathon.

And, although Highlanders have now gone 15 years, since they were last crowned champions, the article highlighted that, when it comes to providing a nursery for players who made the breakthrough into the English Premiership, Bosso were in a class of their own:

l Providing the world's richest football league with its first African player, to feature among its stars, when Peter Ndlovu played for Coventry City in August 1992.

l Eight years earlier, Bosso's former player, Bruce Grobbelaar, had also made history as the first African footballer, to win the 1984 European Cup when he helped Liverpool defeat Italian side, Roma, on penalties.

l On March 14, 1995, Bosso old boy, Peter Ndlovu, became the first visiting player to score a hat-trick at Anfield in 34 years, when his three goals powered Coventry City to a 3-2 win over Liverpool.

l For all the legendary African stars who have featured in the English Premiership, Ndlovu remains the only visiting player from this continent to score three times in a league match, at Anfield.

l Benjani Mwaruwari, who was the most expensive Zimbabwean footballer when he joined Portsmouth in January 2006 for £4.1 million, also came through the Bosso youth ranks.

l Marvelous Nakamba, the Aston Villa midfielder, also played in the Highlanders youth system before joining Bantu Rovers and then moving to his European adventure.

And, yesterday, the Bosso family set social media abuzz as they joined the celebrations with the article a passive hit at the club.

"This his is a masterpiece, well researched, that's journalism at its best," said club chairman, Kenneth Mhlope.

And, the club, turned to Twitter to boast about their achievements, using the article, as a reference point.

"We are; "the first club, from the continent, to produce a player to feature in the English Premiership, is still up and running, the only Southern African club, whose productive nursery has played a part in sending four stars to the English Premiership, is around." Their former officials and fans, spread across the world, also joined in.

Nodumo Nyathi (South Africa)

"Bosso is royalty . . . Highlanders FC @95 . . I stand here to say I will play a part as we move towards a CENTURY . . . Greatness to Highlanders FC is ALL we ask for."

Ndumiso Gumede (Bulawayo)

"What a story on "iteam yezwelonke". Thank you ever so much for the effort. The Royalty behind the team cannot, and should not, be undervalued. We can't wait for 2026! It will be a year to remember for life! Makorokoto!"

Gugulethu Nyathi

"Nice and clear relating, I enjoyed the narration."

Mlondolozi Ndlovu

"Great tribute to Highlanders, Bosso, Tshilamoya, Mantengwane, Amahlolanyama. Long Live Highlanders."

Njabulo Sibanda

"Went through this article, surely this (is) one of the greatest hits, well researched article."

Brighton Mandla Mpofu

"Great piece."

Osweled Ureke

"You can't talk about Zimbabwean football without mentioning Highlanders."