Zimbabwe: . . . Starts Life Skills Initiative for Youths

CONCERNED by rising reports of young people falling into prostitution, drug and alcohol abuse, teenage pregnancies among other vices, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa will this week roll out a moral and skills empowerment programme for youths countrywide.

Called "Dzidziso yaAmai munhanga/mugota yevachiri kuyaruka", the programme is derived from the traditional set up where girls were imparted with life skills from a nhanga while boys received the same from the gota.

The First Lady is the country's health ambassador and the programme dovetails with her role as the mother of the nation to ensure children grow up morally upright.

It was the role of grandparents, aunties and uncles to advise both boys and girls as they grew up to ensure they developed into responsible adults.

However, the system collapsed due to urbanisation which also affected the extended family system as people now live separately and no longer visit each other regularly.

Idleness is largely a contributor to juvenile delinquency and there is hope that the empowerment programmes by the First Lady, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, will help youths to contribute significantly to the development of the economy.

Most youths of today have lost morals because of Western influences obtained from movies, television and the internet and they end up viewing the traditional way of live as backward.

Amai Mnangagwa is leading from the front in efforts to ensure youths commit themselves to productive lifestyles and shun vices that threaten life and morality.

She has already met chiefs and headmen's spouses, who also voiced concern over the wayward behaviour of youths in their communities.

The country is battling teen pregnancies amid reports that many girls failed to return to school for last year's end of year examinations due to pregnancy and early marriages.

Newspapers and social media platforms are awash with stories, pictures and videos of schoolchildren performing lurid acts, which fall in the category of issues that are discouraged by the nhanga and gota concept.

The empowerment programme, which will run countrywide, will be done through experts in various sectors, community and business leaders and cultural leaders like chiefs, headmen and their spouses.

The First Lady laid the foundation for the success of the programme last year when she met the traditional leaders' spouses as she sought to find lasting solutions to the problems affecting youths.