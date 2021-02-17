Nigeria: 'Nigeria Loses $750m Annually to Gas Flaring'

16 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

Nigeria is losing $750 million annually to gas flaring, said a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Gas Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Rep. Mutiu Nicholas Ebomo, disclosed this at a public hearing by the committee yesterday, noting that gas flaring is a great challenge that requires collective work to be eliminated.

"Gas flaring releases toxins into the atmosphere, increasing carbon emission and greenhouse gases with the attendant climate change consequences to our environment.

"Thus, flared gas is an enormous health, safety and environmental hazard to the peoples of the Niger Delta region and beyond.

"Investigations show that over 250 identified toxins and metals are released in the region from gas flaring," he said.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timypre Sylva, at the hearing said the ministry has made efforts to reduce gas flaring to eight per cent, adding that the federal government is committing to zero gas flaring by 2025.

"The issue of gas flaring is something that the ministry takes very seriously. There is a global consensus on the elimination of gas flaring by 2025."

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who was represented by Rep. Luke Aniofek, said the joint committee is to investigate the level of devastation caused by gas flaring.

"In this 9th House of Representatives, we intend to do everything we can to change this narrative," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
What Happens to Countries Rejecting Covid-19 Vaccines?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.