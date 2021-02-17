Nigeria: Make Health Top Priority, Experts Urge Govt, Others

Health advocates under the aegis of the National Advocates for Health (NA4H) have called on government at all levels to make health the number two item on their development agenda.

The group, which comprises 26 experts from diverse backgrounds in the health sector, made the call yesterday during its annual retreat in Abuja.

The experts said doing so would ensure sustainable financing for health, and access to quality preventive, curative and palliative services in the country.

Chairman of the group Hon. Muhammad Usman said there was the need to prioritize health not just at the federal level but also at the state and local government levels.

He said: "The most important thing is prioritization by government at all levels starting from the federal level, the states then local governments.

"Health must be number two, particularly at the federal level because today, insecurity is number one. When you look at the agenda of the government, health is almost number seven and that is really not acceptable.

"Health must be either number two or number three - that is either education first followed by health or health then followed by education."

Usman, who was also a former vice chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Health Care Services, said it was also important for political parties to make health a priority in their manifestos. He said that any party that forms the next government would prioritise health, and sufficient money will always be allocated to health at all levels of governance.

He also said the legislature must improve on its oversight functions, noting that civil society organisations and Nigerians must play their roles to ensure proper utilization of budgetary allocations for health.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe said there was need for innovative ways to ensure extra-budgetary allocation for health.

Executive Director of the International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH) Moji Makanjuola said it is important to re-strategize to close the present funding gap for health in the country.

"So that we can have the kind of healthcare services that are affordable, accessible and which meet global standards," she said.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic has taught the country some lessons and there was the need for political will to prioritize health.

Onoriode Ezire, an advocate, said the group also targets advocacy on the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) accountability in the use of resources and alignment within the system as it priorities for the year.