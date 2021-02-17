Nigeria: 'The Last Time I Ate Was On Friday' - Trader Speaks On Shasa Crisis

One of the traders affected in the crisis that engulfed Shasa in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, says he has not had any solid meal since Friday.

Speaking with Daily Trust, the trader, who craved anonymity, said he lost all he had in shop.

He narrated how suspected hoodlums attacked him, appealing to the government for aid.

"The last time I ate was on Friday. I am only managing with some liquids. Government should hasten to aid our ordeals. I lost everything inside my shop and couldn't ascertain its enormity," he said.

On his part, Abdu Tanko, another trader affected by the crisis, narrated how he lost bags of onions worth N3 million.

Tanko said two trucks he hired to carry onions from Sokoto to Lagos were attacked by suspected hoodlums.

"Security agents folded their arms whilst hoodlums looted our goods. And since two days ago, we have been left idle; no security personnel who came to our aid. It's unfortunate, is that how life should be?" he asked.

One of the women, who sought refuge at the residence of Sarkin Shasa, leader of the Hausa Community, narrated her ordeal.

"We were forced out of our homes. This is where we have found ourselves. We don't know how it all started.

"We were chased out of homes. We were beaten. We've been killed. And our houses were burnt down as well as our own properties. We're starved and battling all sorts of hard times. Our children are crying. We've nobody to seek out help except the Almighty."

Another victim of the crisis, Akinyemi Kazeem, said: "My family house has been burnt. Many of our neighbors have moved out of the community. Many shops have been burnt down. I think both Yoruba and Hausa have to be blamed for the unrest."

At least 20 people were killed while property worth millions of naira were destroyed when Hausa and Yoruba traders clashed in the market.

The Oyo State Government had shut down the market and imposed curfew on the area but the crisis continued.