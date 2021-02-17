Tanzania: Mourners Run for Their Lives, Abandon Body At Cemetery After Being Attacked By Bees

Handeni — In a somewhat bizarre occurrence, mourners at Vibaoni Ward, Handeni District, in Tanga Region failed to bury the body of Daudi Mohamed after they [the mourners] were attacked by bees at a cemetery.

They ran for the lives and abandoned the body for about one hour.

Eye witnesses said bees could be spotted even during the grave digging exercise but that they posed no threat until the deceased's body was brought to the cemetery for interment.

According to Mr Salehe Ramadhani, it was only after mourners had arrived at the cemetery with the coffin bearing the body of Mohamed for the actual burial service.

"That was at around 2pm when all of a sudden, the bees increased in number and started attacking the sympathizers. They had to run for their lives, without caring about the coffin," he narrated.

The deceased's son hesitated in leaving and was stung by the bees until he left, leaving the coffin behind.

"Actually, the incident was very bad as there were some people, who were badly injured after they failed to run away from the angry bees," said Salehe.

The Sheikh of Vibaoni Ward, Kombo Nkucha, who was one of the victims, said he also had to run away from the bees that attacked him on the back and on the neck.

Following the incident, Sheikh Nkucha had to advise the deceased's relatives to find another place for the burial instead of going back to the area, where there could have been more effects.

The Chief Medical Officer of Handeni District Hospital, Dr Hudi Shehedadi, confirmed receiving nine casualties as two of them were seriously injured by the bees and the rest were treated and discharged.

"We received nine people who had been brought here for treatment after being stung by the bees during a burial but two of them were seriously injured while the rest were discharged after receiving treatment", said Dr Hudi.

The spokesperson of the bereaved family, Rashid Kilagula, dispelled a widely held view in some communities around Tanga and Tanzania in general that the occurrence could have been a result of some superstitious beliefs.

He however said they planned to bury the body of their relative later in the evening of the day in the hope that the bees would have left the area.

An expert in natural resources from Tanzania Forestry Services (TFS), Mr Leonard Kabelwa, confirmed to have found many bees at the graveyard and that he had to seek help and move the body to a mosque after the relatives had failed to bury it [the body].

Mr Kabelwa said they even failed to enter the area and had to wear special clothes to remove the body.

Until the writer left from the scene the solution reached was to bury the body in the evening when the bees had calmly settled.