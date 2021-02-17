Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Nears 100,000 Across Continent

Cape Town — As of February 17, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,763,067.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 99,412  and 3,318,841  people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,494,119  - and 48,313  people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 479,071 ), Tunisia ( 224,329 ), Egypt ( 175,059 ), Ethiopia ( 148,490 ), and Nigeria ( 148,296 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

