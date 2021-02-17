Liberia Medical Health Products Regulatory Authority Awards U.S.$1.5 Million Contract to Company Linked to Ruling Party Senator Saah Joseph

Monrovia — A FrontPageAfrica investigation has uncovered that the Liberia Medical Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA) has awarded contract for the Construction of its Laboratory in Careysburg, Montserrado County to a company linked to Senator Saah Joseph of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Senator Joseph is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Executive and a member of the Health Committee.

FrontPageAfrica established that the laboratory construction project which is funded by Global Fund, is valued at over a million United States dollars was awarded to a firm called Overseer Developmental National Group of Companies believed to be owned by the Senator.

The company has no history of implementing such project.

Senator Joseph did not respond to or return several phone calls placed to him for comments. He also did not reply text messages seeking comments his involvement with the company and the contract.

Though Senator Saah Joseph would not confirm or deny his involvement with the company but sources familiar with the formation of the company and how the contract was awarded informed ForntPageAfrica that the Lawmaker exerted his influence to ensure that the LMHRA awarded the contract to Overseer Developmental National Group of Companies which has no history of performing such a contract.

However, the LMHRA confirmed to FrontPageAfrica that Overseer Developmental National Group of Companies won the bid but said they followed the required procedure.

The LMHRA further stated that the bidding documents were prepared using the standard bidding format for the procurement of civil works as mandated under the Government of Liberia Public Procurement Concession Commission (PPCC) Guidelines. The tenders committee provided approval on April 3, 2020, along with that of the temporary office.

According to them 'Overseers Development National Group of Companies' provided extra innovative drawing for a modern laboratory complex entered a joint venture with B. K. Enterprises, thus the combined forces to be more effective, with substantial reliability.

"Therefore, the Tender Evaluation Committee (TEC) submitted the report to the procurement committee for its review and consideration and recommendation to award the contract to Overseers Development National Group of Companies, Inc. & B. K. Enterprises (a Joint Venture), who have determined to have submitted the best evaluated and substantially responsive.

"Both companies were represented by Mr. Oliver Davies.

The total cost of the Laboratory Complex is put at US$1.5M

"The invitation for bids was advertised on the Government of Liberia website- (www.emansion.gov.lr) on April 6, 2020.