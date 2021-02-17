Liberia: Zoe Pennue Gets Green Light to Senate - to Be Certificated On Wednesday

Monrovia — After a long legal battle between Mr. Thomas Yaya Nimely and Mr. Zoe Pennue, the National Elections Commission (NEC) says it will go ahead on Wednesday to certificate Senator-elect of Grand Gedeh County Zoe Emmanuel as winners of the December 8, 2020 election.

Zoe was given a greenlight by the NEC to take office as Senator of the County and that will be legitimize by his certification on Wednesday February 17, 2021. They made the disclosure Monday through a communication.

In a communication to Representative Pennue, NEC Declare him (Pennue) winner of the December 8, 2020 special senatorial Elections in Grand Gedeh County, and invite him to a formal certification program to be held Wednesday of this week.

"Pursuant to 2.9 of the new elections law of Liberia the Commission will certificate you as winner of the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Election in Grand Gedeh County on Wednesday February 17 2021," The NEC says letter stated.

The Board of Commissioners (BOC)'s decision read today Monday, 15 February 2021 by its Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah follows a prayer of default motion by lawyers representing Hon. Zoe Emmanuel Pennue led by Cllr. Jimmy Bombo.