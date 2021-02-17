Liberia: Nine Liberians Merit Managerial Posts At Golden Veroleum Liberia

17 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Management of Golden Veroleum Liberia Inc. (GVL) has promoted nine Liberian staff to managerial levels based on work performance, diligence and commitment in Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties as part of the company's on-going commitment to building a truly Liberian enterprise.

Nupolue Morris Nakamou and Kerpo Kambleh were promoted as Senior Assistant Managers taking over its Kpanyan and Kabada Plantations in the Agronomy Department respectively while Olando Klaybor, Cyrus Bladee, Fred Brown and Future Karr were promoted as Assistant Managers for Agronomy. Saar Kamara and Jerome Wleh Boye promoted as Assistant Managers for Finance and Control and Abraham Greaves, IT Technician, was promoted to IT Support Staff in its IT Department.

According to Alphonso Kofi, GVL Communications Coordinator, the elevation of the nine (9) Liberians is in keeping with the company's commitment to raise their employees, particularly competent Liberians, to higher managerial positions. He added that promotion is based on performance, punctuality, honesty, sincerity, commitment among other values.

