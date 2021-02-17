Liberia: Daily Observer, Liberia's First Independent Daily Celebrates 40th Anniversary - Dedicates Digital Newspaper Archive

Monrovia — The Publisher of Liberia's first independent newspaper, Mr. Kenneth Y. Best, has recounted the "costly pains and challenges" him and several of his staffs suffered and encountered for establishing a news organ and reporting critical and balance stories in keeping with their reportorial duties in the country.

The Daily Observer newspaper was established in January 1981 during the brutal and cruel regime of military dictator Samuel K. Doe.

Mr. Best recalled that the beginning of the paper second month in existence, the "erratic, powerful and tyrannical Justice Minister, Chea Cheapoo" during the Doe, summoned him at his office on a Monday morning, and with loaded guns pointed at him from every direction and blasted for nearly two hours, because his paper had published a story about that was displeasing to him.

According to him, the Liberian Justice Minister at the time also threatened to "hunt" him from door to door and "shoot" him.

"He sent for me the following Wednesday and demanded that I bring to his office "all those foreigners you got working for you." He immediately imprisoned them, without due process of law, demanded that I feed them three meals a day for the two weeks he held them in prison; that I pay the fines of US$500 each for working without work permits (which I told the Minister were in process); and that I buy airline tickets for them to be deported back to their countries--two to Ghana and one to Nigeria".

"Cheapoo was determined that I, too, would sleep in jail that weekend. He sent Immigration officers to the Daily Observer office at around six o'clock that Friday evening, when all the banks were closed, demanding that I pay the US$1,500 fines immediately or go to jail".

He disclosed that as the Immigration officers were eagerly about to whisk him off to jail, his brother-in-law, identified as J. Mamadee Dorbor, husband of his younger sister Genevieve Best-Dorbor, suddenly showed up.

According to him, Dorbor had already withdrawn nearly US$3000 from the bank to buy building materials to continue work the following day, on the home he and his wife were building.

"Mamadee accompanied me to the Immigration office and paid the US$1,500 fines they demanded cash down! Cheapoo was still in his office at the Justice Ministry at 6:30 that Friday evening, waiting to order me imprisoned for the weekend in the event I did not pay the fines".

Mr. Best disclosed that the situation masterminded by Cheapoo at the time gave rise to multiple troubles that his newspaper and staffs encountered.

He added that three months later, on June 29, 1981, most of the staff, including his wife Mae Gene, Secretary, Mrs. Frances Crusoe, female reporter, Ms. Cynthia Greaves, and Advertising lady, Ms. Bindu Fahnbulleh, were whisked off to jail.

He named the other reporters and editors who were also imprisoned with him as Sando Moore, Kloh Hinneh, T. Max Teah, Sam Van Kesselly, Isaac Thompson, among others.

Mr. Best further recalled that the action was triggered after the Daily Observer newspaper had published three Letters to the Editor from elementary students of the Monrovia Central High, appealing to Head of State Doe, to lift the ban he had imposed on Conmany Wesseh, President of the Liberia National Students Union (LINSU), who is now Senator of River Gee County in the 54th National Legislature.

He noted that ex-President Doe had left the country the very morning for Nairobi, Kenya to attend the summit conference of the Organization of African Unity (OAU)--now African Union.

"We were in prison for 10 days. But guess what! Head of State Doe did not know that Kenneth Y. Best and his wife Mae Gene had worked in Nairobi for six and a half years--from 1973-1980--and were very well known and respected in Kenya. Thanks to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and other world media, the news of our imprisonment had spread throughout the world. We later learned that Head of State Doe and his delegation could go nowhere in the conference building--the Kenyatta Conference Center--or anywhere else in Nairobi without being confronted every hour by the press and by OAU officials with the issue of the Daily Observer people's imprisonment, most especially Kenneth Y. Best and his wife".

"The Bests had worked in Nairobi for six and a half years--from 1973 to 1980--Kenneth as Information Director of the All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC), the powerful pan-African church body headquartered there. The Bests were, therefore, well known and respected in Kenya. But Samuel Doe did not know that".

He stated that few days later following their arrest, the Vice Head of State at the time, Thomas Weh Syen, sent for him and the others and order their release from the Post Stockade.

Mr. Best furthered that in November of that same year, the Daily Observer again published a story on a teacher from neighboring Guinea, Sheik Mohammed Kone, calling on President Sekou Toure to release all of the hundreds of political prisoners he had jailed and open up the country to democracy so that the thousands of Guinean intellectuals and technocrats all over the world could return and help develop their country.

"We had withheld this story from publication because we needed to contact the Guinean envoy to Liberia, Ambassador Cisse, for his government's reaction, which I did in person. But I warned this Guinean teacher that he would get into big trouble with President Toure if the story were published".

"After several such warnings and withholding the story from publication for nearly two months, the teacher told me one day, "Mr. Best, there comes a time in the life of a man when he should be prepared to die for his country. If my time has come, I am ready to go."

Mr. Best disclosed that he had no reason any longer to hold on the story, but took a decision to publish on the frontpage of his newspaper, and the back page of the same edition carried a composite photograph showing the worst dumpsites in Monrovia taken by Chief Photographer, Sando Moore, under the caption, "Monrovia Stinks".