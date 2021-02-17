Liberia: Freetown City Mayor Promises to Partner With Monrovia City Mayor in Fostering Development in the Two

Monrovia — The City Mayor of Freetown, the Capital of Sierra Leone, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, has promised to join hands with the Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee to foster plans to develop both the City of Freetown and the City of Monrovia.

Mayor Sawyerr made the statement Tuesday at the program marking the 45th Anniversary of Monrovia Day at the Monrovia City Hall.

This year, the event happened to be the third-celebration since the ascendency of Mayor Koijee. The theme of the 45th Monrovia Day was "Smart actions for a smart city".

Addressing the gathering, the Mayor of Freetown Madam Sawyerr disclosed that her presence at the 45th Monrovia Day Celebration signifies a good partnership.

"I'm so happy to be here today because it really marks the beginning of a much deeper and closer relationship between the City of Freetown and the City of Monrovia. Why it is matters is because you learn from people who are experiencing the same challenges as you are facing," Madam Sawyerr noted.

"We are going to work together in the area of sanitation and other things," the City Mayor of Freetown Madam Sawyerr added.