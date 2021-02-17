Liberia: 86-Year-Old Government's Retiree Survives On Garbage Collection

From Monday to Saturday, Mr. James Weah (age 86 in 2021) leaves his one bed room zinc house in the predominantly slum West Point Township from 6am every day to tour the Central Business District of Liberia's Capital, Monrovia. His collection tools are a large blue polythene bags, hidden in an old leather bag when he's leaving home. His traditional 'work uniform' is a blue face-cap, old shirt (upper part of a private Security Firm he had done night-security work with when he was doing day-time work for MCC), and old shoes. When walking, he hops due to partial paralysis of one of his legs.

"I can go hustle--collect garbage from stores and people's homes and throw away to get food money for me and my woman sitting over there," Mr. Weah said, pointing at a predominantly grey hair woman eating milk-less creamy wheat and dry bread under the shade of a house adjacent theirs being invaded by blazing sun ray. "My wife's name is Elizabeth."

The discussion between the pensioner and this writer was in the evening of Saturday, February 12, 2021, two hours after the elderly man had returned home from his "hustle tour".

Mr. James Weah is a neighbor to this writer's relative living in West Point, and they (Mr. Weah and the writer) had had interactive sessions several times where the old man had narrated his "street sweeping work" life with the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC).

Mr. James Weah is a jovial old man who occasionally entertains neighbors and passers-by with Christian songs sung in his dialect--Kru--when he's in 'happy mood'.

"I was a street sweeper for the MCC over ten years, but they retired me because of my old age, but they haven't paid my pension benefits over two years now. So, I'm collecting garbage around to survive," he narrated.

When I requested proofs of his claims against the Liberian Government, the elderly excitedly reacted: "I have plenty! They are in my room. Give me one minute to produce them!" He raced into his room. Most of its contents, including the bed, were visible to me and anybody passing due to its location: facing a public road.

Less than sixty seconds he was with a bundle of papers, smiling to the face of his host.

"Here are the proofs you called for," he said and surrendered a pile of papers and two ID cards to the 'inquisitive visitor'.

The first ID on top of the papers had the following heading: "Pensioners Association of Liberia", and other information--Name: James Weah, ID No.: 0513, Payroll No.: 41-35-109-0048, Occupation: Sweeper, Position/Work: Pensioner, City/Town: M.C.C (Monrovia City Corporation)

The second ID card had "Pension beneficiary" information from the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), issued on October 9, 2020 and to be expired on December 31, 2020.

The first paper under the ID Cards was "retirement letter" from the "City Government of Monrovia", issued in October, 2001. Portion of the letter stated: "The Management as of October 2001 asking you to be retired due to old age", and approved by Ophelia Hoff Setumah, the Mayor of the City Government of Monrovia during the time the letter was issued.

"I used to get my pension money regularly from EcoBank, but since the Government started sending us to LBDI (Liberia Bank for Development and Industry), getting my pension money is hard, beginning from 2017. LBDI told me to bring my employment letter from MCC, I did that. But I can't get my pension money, even during George Weah's time (Presidency)," the octogenarian explained as the visitor (this writer) moved to other "proofs" he provided.

The second evidence was a one-page Notary Certificate, processed at the S. Peter Doe-Kpar Notary Agency on November 20, 2020. The address on the Certificate is Capitol Bye-Pass, Monrovia, and "0886528084" as first of contact phone numbers of the Notary Agency

"I gave my son ten U.S. dollars to get that paper from the Lawyer, NASSCORP sent me to that man to fix the paper, so that my son will be allowed to collect my pension money because I'm too old to be walking behind my pension money," Mr. Weah chipped in when this writer was reading aloud the words for his hearing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Weah's third "proof" was a navy-blue paper with the letter head of NASSCORP, with the heading: "NOTIFICATION OF RETIREMENT/SURVIVOR PENSION BENEFITS UNDER THE NATIONAL PENSION SCHEME.

The third paragraph of the letter states: "We wish to inform you that after full scrutiny of your file, your request has been accepted and processed. You will continue to receive your Retirement Pension benefit awarded you under the Civil Service Pension Scheme, in the amount of four thousand one hundred Liberian dollars and forty cents ($4,190,40), which you will receive monthly"

The letter bears the signature of Nya D. Twayen as Deputy Director General, with "Civil Service Agency" as recipient of carbon copy of the letter.

Mr. Weah's fourth "proof" was a new Pension beneficiary ID card issued by NASSCORP on February 10, 2021, to expire on December 31, 2022. The holder is under beneficiary category "RPB" (no meaning given), with a Payroll Number 41-35-310-0048 preceded by "CSA_Gol" (with the Payroll Number)