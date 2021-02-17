Liberia: Printing Money for Cover-Up?

opinion

-ALP Chairman raises concern

The National Chairman of the opposition All Liberian Party (ALP) Mr. Theodore Momo is claiming here that the Government of Liberia wants to print more money to cover up an alleged corrupt act surrounding the reported missing LD$16 Billion and the US$25 million that was intended to mop up excess liquidity.

Speaking Tuesday 16 February at the ALP headquarters where new members were being ushered into the party, Mr. Momo argued that no other country is using Liberia's currency, yet he says the local currency is scarce here.

The LD$16bn as referenced by Mr. Momo has to do with the money scandal that rocked the nation in the early years of President George Manneh Weah's regime, but the trial court here has acquitted the officials who were indicted to give account of alleged excess billions of dollars that were printed.

Additionally, the government announced a plan to use US$25m to mop up excess liquidity, but that process ended controversially. All of these money matters led to mass protests in the country.

The ALP Chairman also laments that Liberians are facing embarrassment to transact business because there is no money in various commercial banks."The Government printed LD$ 4 Billion, but they cannot give account of the money. We were only opportuned to see new banknotes on the Liberian market during the elections," he says.

According to Mr. Momo, after the election process there is no more money in the banks and on the Liberian market. He calls on Liberians to gather at the Legislature to protest against the continuous request for printing of money.

Momo tells the new members of the ALP that they all need to work together to move the country forward, stating the ALP's goal is to make the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government a one - term government.

According to him, joining a political party is a legal way in working together to remove the sitting government, unlike the approach adopted by others who he says took to the bushes with arms to remove the sitting government, thereby leading Liberia to this stage.

He complains about Liberia's economy, education, health and the rule of law. One of the new ALP members, Dr. Pal Suku, says he lived in the United States of America for 27 years and served there as CDC's chairman for three states.

But he says when he came back to Liberia and saw the living conditions of the people, he was moved to break away from the ruling party to join the opposition ALP.

"I am not afraid of anyone, I am trained American Police. They always go after people who are against them to kill them or harm. I am preparing for anyone," Suku says.

He vows to stand by the ALP, saying he will recruit thousands of people and the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) of which ALP is a constituent party, will take over Liberia in 2023.

The recruitment ceremony brought together Liberians from diverse backgrounds including Christians and Muslims. Of those that joined the ALP Tuesday, more Muslims were observed.