Somalia: PM Roble Warns of Covid-19 Surge in Large Gatherings

17 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble has urged members of the public to avoid large gatherings after COVID-19 cases surged again ahead of the scheduled anti-government protest rally on Friday by the opposition candidates.

In a video shared on his social media platforms, the Prime Minister called on the public to follow health directives announced by the Ministry of Health.

"We urge the members of the public to regularly and thoroughly wash their hands and avoid large gatherings," said Prime Minister Roble.

This comes barely two days after Council of Presidential Candidates which includes two former Presidents and former Prime Minister Hassan Kheire announced an anti-government rally in the capital Mogadishu scheduled for Friday.

In a video posted online on Tuesday presidential aspirant and Wadajir party leader Abdirahman Abdishakur called on the public to come out in large number on the scheduled Friday rally.

He accused President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo whose term lapsed on 8 February of governing the country against the will of the public.

On Tuesday health Minister Fouzia Abikar Nur said there were second wave infections in the country as more patients were admitted at De Martini hospital which is the only hospital fully equipped for COVID-19 patients in the horn of African nation.

As of Tuesday, Somalia recorded 90 new cases of the virus raising the number of active cases in the country to 5,273.

Five patients succumbed to the disease raising the number of fatalities to 154 while 3,750 recovered from the virus.

