Africa: Angola Defends UN Activities Adjustment

Luanda — Angola defended Monday in New York the adjustment of the UN-Women activities, in order to help the member states, mainly Africans, to reach "relevant tangible results" for the current Covid-19 context.

This standing was expressed by Angola's permanent representative to the United Nations, during a speech, on behalf of the African Group accredited to the global organisation, at the regular session of the UN-Women Executive Council.

Angola, which advocates for adjustments and reforms in the United Nations system, has been a member of the UN-Women Executive Council since 2019, ending its mandate this year.

Ambassador Maria de Jesus Ferreira acknowledged that the organisation has made several efforts to fully align with the reforms of the UN development system in support of gender equality and women's empowerment.

She warned, however, of the need for "a strong development-based approach and alignment with national priorities of African countries, as the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic have disproportionately affected women and girls, especially in humanitarian situations and in rural areas."

