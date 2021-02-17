Kenya: Nick Mutuma Opens Up On Why He Broke Up With Tanasha Donna

17 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Kenyan actor Nick Mutuma has opened up about why his relationship with singer Tanasha Donna ended.

The Shuga actor was speaking during an interview with Massawe Japani of Radio Jambo.

"Si ni life (it's life). Not All Relationships work out," Mutuma said

He further revealed that he still checks up on Diamond Platnumz's baby mama and supports her.

"I ask about the baby, how she is doing. And yes, we support one another but from a distance," he added.

The petite lass of Italian descent and the Kenyan actor broke up in August 2017 after dating for about seven months.

The actor is currently dating actress Bridgit Shighadi and the two live together and share a beautiful daughter but Tanasha Donna Oketch is still single after breaking up with Diamond.

"I met Bridgit 10 years ago through a mutual friend, and we have been together," he said.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

