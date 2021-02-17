Uganda: Women in Namutumba Cry for Maternity Ward

Expectant women in Namutumba Sub-county, Namutumba District, are demanding a maternity ward at Namuwondo Health Centre II, saying lack of such a facility puts their lives at risk when they trek to Busembatia and Bugiri facilities.

Their concerns come after area MPs Naigaga Mariam (Namutumba Woman) and Paul Akamba (Busiki) pledged to construct one during the 2018/2019 financial year.

Ms Ruth Nabirye, a resident, said the duo claimed that government had secured Shs500m for the construction of Bulafa Health Centre III and a maternity ward at Namuwondo.

"Ms Naigaga and Mr Akamba in 2018 told us how the Ministry of Health was going to construct a maternity ward at Namuwondo Health Centre II but all has been in vain," she said.

Ms Naigaga said boda boda cyclists charge exorbitant fares to expectant mothers who seek services from Busembatia Health Centre III and Bugiri gospital.

Ms Jenifer Tusubira, a village health team official, said records show that Namuwondo Health Centre II has the highest number of expectant mothers in the district.

"In 2018, 201 expectant women accessed the unit for antinental services, 157 in 2019, and 187 last year compared to other health centres II such as Bukonte that had 67in 2019 and Kasedere with 39 in 2018," Ms Tusubira said.

"Last November, our mother died while on her way to Busembatia Health Centre II for delivery, which is about 15 miles away from Namuwondo," she added.

Ms Beatrice Nabwonso, another expectant woman, said midwives are available.

"At times, midwives move from door-to-door helping mothers to deliver in their homes to save money for transport," she said.

Authorities' say

Mr George Lubera, the sub-county chairperson, told Daily Monitor that: "We got information from area MPs informing us of their plans to have a maternity ward but health centre IIs are not supposed to have maternity wards given the government proposal to phase them out."

He added that Namuwondo Health Centre II, being at the border of Bugweri and Bugiri districts, makes it risky for mothers to travel given the poor state of the roads.

Dr James Kirya, the district health officer, denied knowing construction plans for a maternity ward at Namuwondo, saying any development goes through the district health department.