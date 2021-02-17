Angola: Culture Minister Wants Carnival Reorganisation

Luanda — The minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, Jomo Fortunato, Tuesday in Luanda said he aimed to create a national plan for the reorganisation of Carnival, to engage the provincial delegations of culture and partners in a solution to put an end to the problems of Carnival.

According to Jomo Fortunato, who was speaking to the press at the end of the Class A Lice Carnival parade, the plan essentially aims to mitigate the structural crisis of Carnival, in terms of support, sponsorship, presentation, representation and mainly the recovery of tradition.

On the holding of the biggest cultural festival, he said he was surprised by the performance of the groups on stage, although he heard some disagreeing voices.

For the Cabinet minister, one of the surprises was the live percussion, which for over 15 years had ceased to be part of the carnival festival.

He explained that Live Carnival had a symbolic dimension, given the intention of not letting itself go unnoticed.

