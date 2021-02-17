Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 45 Recoveries, 8 New Cases

16 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least forty five people recovered, eight new cases and one death is the balance of the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health (MINSA).

The clinical bulletin indicates that 21 people recovered reside in Moxico, 11 in Lunda Sul, 9 in Luanda, 2 in Cuando Cubango, 1 in Cuanza Sul and 1 in Huila, aged between 12 and 88.

New cases were recorded in Huila, with three, Luanda with two, Zaire with two and Namibe with one case.

Among the new patients, whose ages range from 18 to 48 years, three are men and five are women.

The death, which involves a 75-year-old Angolan citizen, was registered in Luanda.

The national data registers 20,389 cases, with 494 deaths, 18,929 recovered and 966 active.

Of the active cases, seven are critical, eight severe, 73 moderate, 76 mild and 802 asymptomatic.

The laboratories processed 373 samples by RT-PCR, with a daily positivity rate of 1.2 per cent.

At the treatment centres 164 patients are under follow-up, 35 are in institutional quarantine and 1,710 contacts of positive cases are under medical surveillance.

The clinical bulletin indicates that 21 people recovered reside in Moxico, 11 in Lunda Sul, 9 in Luanda, 2 in Cuando Cubango, 1 in Cuanza Sul and 1 in Huila, aged between 12 and 88.

New cases were recorded in Huila, with three, Luanda with two, Zaire with two and Namibe with one case.

Among the new patients, whose ages range from 18 to 48 years, three are men and five are women.

The death, which involves a 75-year-old Angolan citizen, was registered in Luanda.

The national data registers 20,389 cases, with 494 deaths, 18,929 recovered and 966 active.

Of the active cases, seven are critical, eight severe, 73 moderate, 76 mild and 802 asymptomatic.

The laboratories processed 373 samples by RT-PCR, with a daily positivity rate of 1.2 per cent.

At the treatment centres 164 patients are under follow-up, 35 are in institutional quarantine and 1,710 contacts of positive cases are under medical surveillance.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.