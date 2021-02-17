Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 45 Recoveries, 8 New Cases

Luanda — At least forty five people recovered, eight new cases and one death is the balance of the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health (MINSA).

The clinical bulletin indicates that 21 people recovered reside in Moxico, 11 in Lunda Sul, 9 in Luanda, 2 in Cuando Cubango, 1 in Cuanza Sul and 1 in Huila, aged between 12 and 88.

New cases were recorded in Huila, with three, Luanda with two, Zaire with two and Namibe with one case.

Among the new patients, whose ages range from 18 to 48 years, three are men and five are women.

The death, which involves a 75-year-old Angolan citizen, was registered in Luanda.

The national data registers 20,389 cases, with 494 deaths, 18,929 recovered and 966 active.

Of the active cases, seven are critical, eight severe, 73 moderate, 76 mild and 802 asymptomatic.

The laboratories processed 373 samples by RT-PCR, with a daily positivity rate of 1.2 per cent.

At the treatment centres 164 patients are under follow-up, 35 are in institutional quarantine and 1,710 contacts of positive cases are under medical surveillance.

