Cameroon: Murder of Essoh-Attah Chiefs - Wave of Condemnations Rise in Lebialem People

17 February 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

After the killing of three traditional rulers in Essoh-Attah in Lebialem Division by a group of terrorists, the people of the Division have launched denunciation demonstrations.

The people of Lebialem Division in the South West Region have embarked on a denunciation campaign of the atrocities caused by a group of terrorists in the Division with focus on calling the perpetrators by their names, fishing them out and facing them using whatever means. The denunciation campaign kicked off in Yaounde on February 16, 2021 organised by the Lebialem people resident in the capital city and joined by their friends.

The current wave of condemnations of the barbaric acts of the group of terrorists was the provoked by the incident of February 13, 2021 night when a group of terrorists led by Lekeaka Oliver alias "Field Marshal" acting under the instructions of his elder brother Christopher Anu who lives in the USA , invaded Essoh-Attah village, targeted five traditional chiefs, woke them up from sleep, took them to the market square, shot three of the chiefs dead and dropped their lifeless bodies in a nearby river. With the day described as the darkest day in Lebialem, the population in the words of youths, women and traditional rulers during the Yaounde denunciation event said enough was enough.

Speaking during the occasion, Minister Paul Tasong, one of the key elite from the Lebialem Division announced that he has been sent to deliver the message of compassion of the Head State, President Paul Biya and First Lady Chantal Biya to the bereaved families and the entire Division. He cited the various atrocities of the group of terrorists led by Lekeaka Oliver to include kidnappings for ransom, kidnappings for sex, confiscation of agricultural activities, looting of microfinance institutions, killing of innocent citizens, taste for traditional power and desecration of the traditions and customs of the people. He sent words of warning to Lekeaka Oliver telling him to voluntarily come of the bush. He told Christopher Anu, "We have collectively banished you from Lebialem. Stop wasting your time in the face book republic." He told the people of Lebialem to continue to believe in one Cameroon under the leadership of President Paul Biya and to continue supporting the defence and security forces. The denunciation meeting took place in the presence of State dignitaries among whom were the Director of the Prime Minister's Cabinet, Balungeli Confiance Ebune and the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu.

