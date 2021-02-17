Cameroon: Prof. Daniel Lantum - Bui Mourns CPDM Central Committee Member

He leaves behind a historic legacy in the fields of medicine, politics and tradition.

Consternation still grips the family of Professor emeritus, Daniel Noni Lantum and his Bui Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) political family following his death on February 15, 2021 at the Yaounde Central Hospital following a brief illness. The atmosphere in his Yaounde Bastos residence around midday on the morrow of his death was filled with melancholy with people chatting in groups and family members trying to put certain things together.

Born on September 13, 1934 in Kumbo, Bui Division of the North West Region, Professor Emeritus Daniel Noni Lantum goes into the annals of history as one of the longest serving members of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) in Bui Division. He was always at the forefront coordinating party activities in the Division, especially during key elections.

Professor Daniel Lantum leaves behind a memorable legacy in the medical field. The trained western medical practitioner incarnates transition between modern and traditional medical practice as he went into traditional medicine. His prominence in the practice of medicine is thanks to his rich educational background. He obtained a Bachelor of Medicine in the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene in the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in England, Masters of Public Health in Tulane University, Doctor of Public Health in Tulane University and Doctor of Science in A Einstein International Academy Foundation. After his medical studies, he returned to Cameroon and served as a medical officer, director in the Ministry of Health, working in places like Bamenda, Kumba and Tiko. He became the lecturer of public health in the then University of Yaounde. He has also served as consultant in many structures and won many international awards.