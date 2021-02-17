Cameroon: University of Douala - 25 New Assistant Lectures to Be Recruited

The decision was arrived at during the recruitment committee meeting that took place in Douala on February15, 2021.

The 25th session of the consultative commission for the recruitment of assistant lecturers and the 40th session of the Board of Directors meeting of the University of Douala took place on Monday February 15 in the amphitheatre 200 of the University Institute of Technology in the University of Douala. The meeting was chaired by the Rector of that university, Prof. Magloire Ondoa.

During the consultative meeting that was attended by all the university stakeholders, the committee agreed to recruit 25 assistant lectures to help in bridging the gap between the lecturer/student ratio. In his opening remarks, the Rector of the University of Douala, Prof. Magloire Ondoua explained that the decision to recruit 25 assistant lectures in the University of Douala is in line with the Head of State President Paul Biya's decision to recruit lecturers into State universities of the country. He said the assistant lecturers will be posted in the different institutions and schools of the University of Douala.

In a related development, the 40th ordinary session of the board of directors of the University of Douala examined the career, promotion and advancement of the University staff. They also agreed on ameliorating the training programmes of senior technicians and engineers of the University of Douala.