Cameroon/Uganda: U20 AFCON - Cameroon Faces Uganda Today

With already three points, the Junior Lions will be seeking for a spot in the second round of the competition.

The U20 Lions of Cameroon will clash with the Hippos of Uganda today, February 17, 2021 in their second group game at the ongoing Total U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Mauritania. The encounter will take place at the Stade Olympique de Nouakchott at 5:00 p.m. During their first outing on Sunday, February 14, 2021, the U-20 Lions beat host, Mauritania, 1-0. Cameroon's goal was scored by Njang Sunday Junior at the 81st minute. The victory enabled the Junior Lions to go closer to the second round of the tournament.

Ahead of today's game, the team has been working hard under the supervision of the head coach, Ousmanou Christophe, in order to secure a place in round two. The U-20 Lions are second in group A with three points after Uganda with three points. Cameroon and Uganda are separated by goal difference. As the Junior Lions prepare to face the Hippos of Uganda today, their objective is to win and to continue on a good footing. Coach Ousmanou Christophe will be counting on the talents of strikers like Njang Sunday and also goalkeeper, Hecube Wilsow. The 18-year-old goalkeeper is making his AFCON debut. The APEJES of Mfou keeper has kept a clean sheet in his last two competitive games for country.

Prior to the second game, two former captains of the Indomitable Lions team, Rigobert Song and Samuel Eto'o Fils visited the players in Mauritania as a way of encouraging them. They former captains called on the Cameroon ambassadors to put love for country first in order to lift the flag of Cameroon high in the competition. The Hippos of Uganda beat Mozambique 2-0 in their first game on Monday February 15, 2021. Coach Morley Byekwaso will rely on the potentials of strikers like Derrick Kakooza of the Uganda Police Football Club, Steve Seserwadda and goalkeeper Komakech Jack, among others. The objective of the team is to get the maximum points from group A.