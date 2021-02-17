Nigeria: Stakeholders Chart Energy Transition Roadmap

The Future Energy Series: Africa (FESA) summit will convene senior African public and private sector energy stakeholders in Cape Town this November. The summit's aim is to drive investment into African energy projects and set out a continental roadmap for securing a sustainable energy mix which supports development whilst achieving low-carbon goals.

The delegate pool will include: Government leaders - including FESA patrons Hon. Gwede Mantashe, South Africa's Minister of Mineral Resources & Energy and H.E. Arthur Peter Mutharika, Former President of Malawi; CEOs of National Utilities and Regulators; CEOs, Directors, VPs and Heads from IPPs, technology, distribution and generation companies; among others.

It also includes leaders from the global finance sector, including banks, private equity and asset managers

The summit will set out blueprints for overcoming challenges to sustainable energy access through public-private sector discussion.

It is also expected to address as a priority, the issue of boosting capital flow into African energy projects.

"IPPs and innovators providing bespoke power solutions will present a first look at bankable energy projects about to come to market to investors and developers.

"Governments will also showcase their country's energy policy landscape and planned energy projects ripe for investment," a statement explained.