Kenya: Don't Burn Schools, World Record Holder Rudisha Advises Students

16 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — World 800m Record Holder David Rudisha has advised students to shun the retrogressive practice of burning schools as a means of expressing their displeasure.

Speaking during a guiding and counselling session organized by the school administration of Kimuron High School, Rudisha expressed dismay that students were destroying their sanctuaries of learning.

Rudisha, the two-time Olympic Champion who was accompanied by fellow athlete, was accompanied by Lucas Rotich, who rooted for discipline among students. He recounted his struggles to be who he was today as a way of inspiring learners. He urged students to maintain focus in their lives as they sought to exploit their talents.

Speaking during the same forum, Principal Boniface Kunusia applauded the two legends for taking time out of their busy schedules to come and share their experiences and advice the students.

Rudisha and Rotich created a light moment when they informed the students that they were millionaires at form four yet they always respected their teachers at all times.

Rudisha donated books worth Kes 100,000 to boost academic work in the school.

Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

