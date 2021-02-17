Nigeria: MTN Commits to Zero Emissions

As the impacts of climate change become increasingly visible around the world, MTN has expressed its believe in the benefits of a healthy planet. Owing to this, the telco has pledged its commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

According to a statement, with global warming on the rise and impacting countries, communities and people everywhere, MTN has set science-based targets to achieve a 47 per cent average reduction in absolute emissions (tCO_2e) for scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2030.

"As we build and operate the telecommunications infrastructure to drive greater digital and financial inclusion, we believe that our growth and success should not come at the expense of the future of our planet," MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Mupita said.

"We must keep addressing the needs and challenges of society, which include playing our part in mitigating the effects of climate change."

It noted that GHG emission-reduction target-setting, like that adopted by MTN, was in line with an ICT sectoral target-setting approach recently developed through a collaboration between the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), the GSM Association (GSMA), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

These targets, it stated, support the Paris Agreement's central aim of strengthening the global response to the threat of climate change.

"To realise its targets, MTN has launched its Project Zero programme to leverage the latest technologies and service partners to enable business sustainability via greater energy efficiencies, low carbon emissions, risk reduction and cost control.

"The programme prioritises renewable solutions, efficient emerging technologies and energy storage," it added.

"We believe ICT companies and mobile operators have the potential to significantly contribute to global decarbonisation efforts," MTN Group Chief Technology and Information Systems Officer Charles Molapisi, said.

"We are pleased that Project Zero is in full swing, actively driving energy efficiency and carbon emission sustainability."