Nigeria: Lagos to Shut Third Mainland Bridge for 48 Hours From Friday

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to shut the Third Mainland Bridge from midnight, Friday, February 19 to the midnight of Sunday, 21, 2021 for final rehabilitation works.

The bridge, which has been under repairs for the past six months will be shut to allow the contractor to cast the final rehabilitated expansion joint before it will be finally reopened for traffic end of February.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who announced this yesterday, in a statement in affirmation to an earlier statement by the Federal Controller of Works, Mr. Kayode Popoola, stated that the bridge will be shut off completely from vehicular movement to enable the contractor set the expansion joint concrete without vibrations caused by vehicular movement to achieve the desired strength of the concrete.

Oladeinde said that the concrete would require between three to four days to set in before the final preparations to finally re-open the entire bridge to traffic.

He added that the casting was also slated during that weekend to reduce traffic congestion along the axis for motorists.

He, therefore, urged motorists from Ogudu, Alapere and Gbagada to ply Ikorodu Road, Jibowu and Yaba as alternative routes, while Iyana Oworoshoki-bound traffic from Lagos-Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle and Yaba should ply Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu Road as alternative routes.

Oladeinde however, assured that traffic management personnel have been deployed along the affected routes to minimise and address any traffic impediments during the closure.

"The State Government commends Lagos residents for their constant support and cooperation towards developing the state, their understanding should not wane as the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is working assiduously to actualize the Smart City vision," Oladeinde assured.