Kenya: JSC Shortlists 10 Candidates for Chief Justice Slot, Interviews Set for April

17 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Wednesday shortlisted ten candidates for the position of Chief Justice ahead of interviews in April, leaving out three candidates who had applied for the job.

The ten candidates cleared for interviews are Justice Said Chitembwe, Prof. Patricia Mbote, Justice Martha Koome, Justice Marete Njagi, Philip Murgor, Justice Nduma Nderi, Fred Ngatia, Justice William Ouko, Prof. Wekesa Moni and Alice Yano.

Prof Otinga Mare, Otondi Ontweka and Brian Matagaro who completed an initial list of thirteen applicants were not shortlisted.

The position fell vacant on January 11 after former Chief Justice David Maraga exited office on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70.

He handed over the instruments of power to Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu who is holding the position on an acting basis until a substantive Chief Justice is appointed.

Through a notice published on the local dailies, JSC shortlisted nine others who will be interviewed for the position of Supreme Court judge.

Those shortlisted for the Supreme Court judge position include Justice Said Chitembwe, Justice Martha Koome, Justice M'inoti Kathurima, Justice Nduma Nderi, Lumumba Nyaberi, Justice William Ouko, Justice Joseph Sergon and Alice Yano.

JSC asked the public to give their views on the candidates by March 3.

The JSC will interview the ten candidates shortlisted for the position of Chief Justice between April 12 and April 23 with the panel set to grill a candidate a day.

The interview dates for the supreme court judge will be between April 26 and 30.

The Commission will interview the shortlisted persons before recommending a candidate for appointment by the President subject to approval by the National Assembly as provided for under Article 166 (1) of the Constitution.

Article 167 (2) caps the tenure of Chief Justice at ten years but the holder of the office is required to exit office regardless on attaining the mandatory retirement age outlined in Article 167 (1).

