East Africa: Heavy Agenda on the Table for EAC Heads of State

17 February 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Luke Anami

Covid-19 challenges, Somalia's application to the join the East African Community, ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement and consultations towards attaining a Political Federation will be top on the agenda at the Heads of State Summit scheduled for February 27.

"We are planning to have a Council meeting just before the Summit. There are issues like the challenges posed by Covid-19 in the EAC, the working of the institutions and others, though it is too early to come up with all the issues," said Prof Manasseh Nshuti, Rwanda's Minister of State in charge of the EAC and also the chairperson of the Council of Ministers. The pandemic made it difficult for the EAC Summit to meet last year, delaying discussions on Somali's admission to the Community.

Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo are seeking to join EAC and the former put its application to the Secretariat in 2013. "We have the applications of both Somali and DR Congo. The summit shall give direction," said Prof Nshuti. The Community currently consists of Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda Burundi, and South Sudan.

In July 2018, Somalia got a boost when it was granted membership into the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa), a free trade zone comprising of 21 African nations. The move has improved its chances of getting into EAC. The AfCFTA agreement, so far ratified by 35 countries on the continent, will also be discussed.

"Drawing from the EAC experience which has been a success, the AfCFTA means a lot to Africans whether in the East, South or West.

This is a huge market that we can tap into," said Prof Nshuti. However, of the six EAC partner states only three -- Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda -- have ratified the AfCFTA agreement. The Political Federation, which is the ultimate goal of the EAC regional integration is on the summits agenda. On May 20, 2017, the EAC Heads of State adopted the Political Confederation as a transitional model of the East African Political Federation.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.