Tanzania: Zanzibar Readies to Host CONIFA Meet

ZANZIBAR has been honoured to host CONIFA Africa Championship, the tournament special for countries which are not members of the continental and global football bodies.

Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA) is a football body for countries which are neither members of CAF nor the world football governing body, FIFA.

According to the report from Zanzibar Football Federation(ZFF) and signed by its president Seif Kombo Pandu, the CONIFA tournament will be staged in the Isles in May this yea.

Pandu said only African countries which are not members of CAF are eligible to participate in the event. He said through the tournament Africa will be able to find its envoys in the CONIFA World Cup to be staged in 2022.

He said there are ten countries coming to Zanzibar for the event. The countries are Zanzibar, Barotseland (Zambia), Matebeleland (Zimbabwe), Western Sahara, Kabyle (Algeria), Yoruba land(Nigeria), Biafra(Nigeria), Barawa (Somalia), Somali land, Chagos Island (Mauritius) and Lesotho.

Adding, he said while in Zanzibar the teams' players and officials will be invited to visit various tourist attractions in the Isles. Zanzibar took part in the CONIFA Championship in the finals staged in Kurdistan, Iraq in 2012.