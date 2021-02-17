Kenya: 10 Candidates Shortlisted for CJ Position

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted 10 candidates for the position of Chief Justice (CJ) ahead of their interviews in April.

Nine others will also be interviewed for the position of Supreme Court judge.

Last week, JSC said it had received 13 applicants seeking to replace retired CJ David Maraga and shortlisted ten.

The Commission disclosed the names of the applicants after the 21-day application period ended saying it will immediately start the process of verifying the applications to ensure they meet qualifications before shortlisting candidates for interviews.

"The commission will proceed to shortlist and publicise the list within 14 days as provided in the Judicial Service Act. The commission is committed to upholding professionalism and integrity throughout the recruitment process," said JSC Secretary Ann Amadi.

Those shortlisted include Justice Said Chitembwe, Prof Patricia Mbote, Justice Martha Koome, Justice Marete Njagi, Philip Murgor, Justice Nduma Nderi, Fred Ngatia, Justice William Ouko, Dr Wekesa Moni and Alice Yano.

Those shortlisted for the position of Supreme court judge include Justice Said Chitembwe, Justice Martha Koome, Justice M'inoti Kathurima, Justice Nduma Nderi, Lumumba Nyaberi, Justice William Ouko, Justice Joseph Sergon and Alice Yano.

Members of the public have until March 3 to give views on the shortlisted candidates.

JSC is seeking to fill the position of CJ which was left vacant following Maraga's retirement last month and that of the Supreme Court of Kenya (SCOK) left vacant by Justice Jackton Ojwang.

Article 166 of the Constitution provides that the CJ and a judge of the Supreme Court must have at least 15 years of experience as a superior court judge or 15 years of experience as a distinguished academic, judicial officer, legal practitioner or such experience in other relevant legal field.

After interviews, one name will be selected and forwarded to President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointment after parliamentary approval.

JSC commissioners Justice Philomena Mwilu, Ms Mercy Deche, Mohammed Warsame, David Majanja, AG Kihara Kariuki, Patrick Gichohi, Prof Olive Mugenda, Felix Koskei, Macharia Njeru and Everline Olwande.