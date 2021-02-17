Kenya: Compassionate Kenyans Overwhelm Ex-Tahidi High Actor Omosh With Kindness

Kenyans of goodwill have come to the rescue of former Tahidi High actor Kamau Kinuthia popularly known as Omosh after the heart-breaking story of how he had hit rock bottom went viral.

Omosh, who was a household name due to the popular tv programme which aired on Citizen tv for over a decade, last week broke down and begged for financial help to get his life back together.

Since he shared his story, the actor has been receiving all kinds of help from Kenyans with radio presenter Jalang'o promising to help raise Sh1 million for the husband to two and father of five.

On Monday, he was gifted a 40 by 80 feet piece of land in Malaa along Kang'undo Road by a city real estate firm, which has contracted Omosh to create their commercials and also host their events.

"We decided to be part of the solution and presented our brother with a 40 by 80 plot in Malaa worth Sh500,000 free of charge. Our mission is to help settle 1,000,000 families and we are glad to help Omosh start on his homeownership journey," read part of the firm's statement.

One other company gave the actor cash and another a two-day fully paid vacation as he also received two lorries of sand to start building his house.

Others companies and individuals also donated food stuff led by city politician Alinur Mohammed.

On overwhelmed Omosh revealed that since opening up, he had been receiving contributions from Kenyans in the country and even those in the diaspora via various mobile money platforms.

He thanked celebrities, including comedian Jalang'o and singer Guardian Angel for coming to his aid.

"I did not know I had so many friends," said an emotional Omosh.

He had in the past week opened up to a Youtuber about his woes, revealing that he was facing eviction from his house in Kayole, Nairobi over rent arrears in excess of Sh100,000.

"Providing food and other basic needs of my family has been a major problem. The landlord wants to collect everything from me," stated Omosh, once one of the country's most sought-after actors.

He added that he was left hopeless and with no means of feeding his children as his featured show ended and he was left to rely on his friends and neighbors who saw him through the whole year.

"To speak the truth you may look at someone and say this person needs to be driving a Benz, but one thing I can say about Citizen TV is they gave me the name and they gave me a platform but when it came to money... ", he said while being hosted by Jalang'o on his YouTube show on Tuesday.