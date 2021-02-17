Kenyan Nurse Using Storytelling to Heal Patients in U.S.

17 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

It is crunch time at the Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and George Otieno is busy doing what he knows best, saving lives of the now too many Covid-19 patients.

Otieno and his colleagues are now used to receiving tens of patients and bringing hope to many who survive the Coronavirus.

"This disease is real and it is affecting many," he said.

George, having witnessed the pain many patients undergo, applies his other talent - storytelling - to help his patients in the recuperation process.

"It is such a therapeutic moment to see patients deflected by my stories or riddles as they mitigate the big pandemic," he said.

Notably, 47-year-old Otieno, who runs Fishmonger Storytelling sessions on YouTube, tells Kenyan fables of the Hare and the Elephant and legends like Lwanda Magere and Gor Mahia to his patients.

"Once upon a time... ," he starts his story with a drum and interlude with music selected to bring the right mood to his ailing audiences.

He noted that his stories take the patients on a journey from one cultural setting to another sweeping them off their feet to a surreal environment that offers a great feel of healing to them.

So, how did this nurse who has treated patients in Central America and Guatemala decide to use storytelling to help his patients in US which leads on Covid-19 infections and deaths in the World?

"I was telling my stories every day to my children at home and especially after work and it has been such a fan so we figured out, why don't we share this beautiful experience with people out there?" he explains.

Otieno's Fishmonger Stories label is inspired by his beginnings in Rusinga Island in the heart of Lake Victoria where fisher folk make the large population.

Having gone to school at Arina Primary School and Kisumu Boys High School where he excelled in the drama and music clubs, Otieno was already set for performances.

It is Kisumu Boys that has also produced such great actors as Eric Omondi and music group Jomenes.

Recently Otieno tested positive for Covid-19 exactly 16 days after receiving his first jab for the virus and is currently under isolation as he recuperates, and he shared his experience on social media.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.