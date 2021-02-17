South Africa: Premier Makhura to Observe Vaccination Programme

17 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is this afternoon visiting the Chris Hani Baragwanath and Steve Biko Academic Hospitals as South Africa's COVID-19 vaccination programme gets underway.

The Premier is scheduled to visit the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto in a visit that will get underway at 1pm.

Makhura will also visit Tshwane's Steve Biko hospital later in the afternoon.

As of Tuesday, the province has a total 399 168 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 384 945 recoveries and 9295 deaths.

A total 3850 people are currently hospitalised in public and private health facilities.

The Premier's visit to the two hospitals follows the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine having arrived in South Africa on Tuesday night.

The country's vaccination programme gets underway in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape today, where President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize will be among the first to get the vaccine, along with health care workers.

The first batch of 80 000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being prepared for distribution across South Africa with immediate effect.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been shown in extensive trials to be safe and efficacious, and will protect health care workers from illness and death from COVID-19.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.