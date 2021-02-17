Namibia: Brother Denies Sororicide

17 February 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

A 23-year old man from Henties Bay admitted on Monday that he stabbed his sister, but denied that he killed her when he pleaded to charges of murder and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm read with the provisions of the Combatting of Domestic Violence Act.

Gilbert Andrew Louw is accused of stabbing his sister, Jennifer Nicolene Louw all over her body in the early morning hours of 24 December 2016 in Henties Bay, causing her to die two days later in the Swakopmund State Hospital and that he assaulted her boyfriend, Iwan Nanub by hitting him with an unknown object on the head with the intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and in amplification of his plea entered a plea explanation.

His tax-payer funded lawyer, Theo Carolus, confirmed the pleas and told the court his client admits that he stabbed the deceased, but that he stabbed her only once on the left shoulder and/or upper back.

He further said that his client claims that he stabbed the deceased in self-defence after she violently attacked him.

He further denies that the stabbing was the cause of death and the responsibility for any other stab wounds the deceased may have suffered.

Carolus further told the court that his client puts the State to the strictest proof of each and every allegation against him. Concerning the assault charge, he denies any knowledge of it, Carolus told Judge Claudia Claassen at the Windhoek High Court situated at the Windhoek Correctional Facility.

According to the summary of substantial facts in the indictment, an argument erupted between the siblings at the residence they shared in Henties Bay.

During a physical fight that ensued, the accused stabbed his sister with a knife all over her body. During the incident, the accused was forced out of the house, but he re-entered and continued his attack on the deceased.

At some stage during the fight, the boyfriend of the deceased attempted to come to the rescue of the deceased and the accused hit him on the head with an unknown object, causing the boyfriend to flee the scene.

The deceased eventually managed to flee out of the house, but the accused pursued her and stabbed her again. She died on 26 December 2016 in the Swakopmund State Hospital from the injuries she sustained during the attack.

The trial is continuing and Louw is free on bail.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.