Namibia: Brother Denies Sororicide

A 23-year old man from Henties Bay admitted on Monday that he stabbed his sister, but denied that he killed her when he pleaded to charges of murder and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm read with the provisions of the Combatting of Domestic Violence Act.

Gilbert Andrew Louw is accused of stabbing his sister, Jennifer Nicolene Louw all over her body in the early morning hours of 24 December 2016 in Henties Bay, causing her to die two days later in the Swakopmund State Hospital and that he assaulted her boyfriend, Iwan Nanub by hitting him with an unknown object on the head with the intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and in amplification of his plea entered a plea explanation.

His tax-payer funded lawyer, Theo Carolus, confirmed the pleas and told the court his client admits that he stabbed the deceased, but that he stabbed her only once on the left shoulder and/or upper back.

He further said that his client claims that he stabbed the deceased in self-defence after she violently attacked him.

He further denies that the stabbing was the cause of death and the responsibility for any other stab wounds the deceased may have suffered.

Carolus further told the court that his client puts the State to the strictest proof of each and every allegation against him. Concerning the assault charge, he denies any knowledge of it, Carolus told Judge Claudia Claassen at the Windhoek High Court situated at the Windhoek Correctional Facility.

According to the summary of substantial facts in the indictment, an argument erupted between the siblings at the residence they shared in Henties Bay.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During a physical fight that ensued, the accused stabbed his sister with a knife all over her body. During the incident, the accused was forced out of the house, but he re-entered and continued his attack on the deceased.

At some stage during the fight, the boyfriend of the deceased attempted to come to the rescue of the deceased and the accused hit him on the head with an unknown object, causing the boyfriend to flee the scene.

The deceased eventually managed to flee out of the house, but the accused pursued her and stabbed her again. She died on 26 December 2016 in the Swakopmund State Hospital from the injuries she sustained during the attack.

The trial is continuing and Louw is free on bail.